Alain Vigneault said he wants to get 6-foot-7, 230-pound Samuel Morin some playing time as soon as possible, but that he is happy with the way the other six defensemen are playing at the moment. … The Flyers are allowing the fewest number of shots per game (27.3 average) in the NHL; they are averaging 36.3 shots per game, second-most in the league. ... The Flyers are fifth in the NHL in power-play percentage (27.6) and have dropped to 23rd on the penalty kill (75 percent). Chicago is 25th on the PP (13.6 percent) and 24th on the PK (73.9 percent). ... In their victory over Chicago in Prague, Travis Konecny scored a pair of goals and Michael Raffl tallied what proved to be the winner.