Flyers flounder against the New Jersey Devils in a 7-0 shutout

NEWARK, N.J. — At the All-Star Game, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes vowed to get revenge on the Flyers in their final matchup of the season, as Philadelphia held the 2-1 series edge.

Hughes’ promise became a nightmarish reality, as the Flyers fell, 7-0, to the Devils on Saturday night at the Prudential Center on the second night of a back-to-back. Their self-inflicted wounds, from turnovers to lost puck battles to blown coverages, gave way to two of the Devils’ three goals in the second period — a Hughes off-the-bench breakaway beauty for their second and Dawson Mercer’s wide-open one-timer from the low slot for their third.

Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler opened the scoring three minutes into the middle frame when his shot through traffic beat goalie Samuel Ersson to put the home team up, 1-0. The Flyers continued to flounder in the third period, allowing goals from Nico Hischier, Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and Nathan Bastian. The seven goals is the most the Flyers have allowed all season.

Now, the Flyers have dropped seven of their last eight games. They have scored 16 goals in that span while allowing 37.

The Flyers lacked a veteran presence among their forward group going into Saturday’s game — James van Riemsdyk was scratched, as coach John Tortorella said he was “a little banged up” pregame.

Offense sputters

Thanks to the penalty-drawing efforts of wingers Owen Tippett and Kieffer Bellows while driving to the net with the puck on their sticks, the Flyers went on the power play twice in the first period. However, both efforts proved uninspiring, and the Flyers now boast the league’s worst power play (15.79%). The Flyers struggled to gain entry into the Devils’ zone and only mustered one shot on goal on both first-period power plays, their only two of the game. In their last seven games, they have gone 2-for-12 on the power play.

At even strength, the Flyers started the first period off slowly, but managed to generate 10 scoring chances to the Devils’ 12, per Natural Stat Trick. But the Devils ran away with the game in the second period, and the Flyers only created four chances. Through three periods, the Flyers generated 25 shots on goal, but they never managed to solve Devils goalie Akira Schmid.

Desnoyers debuts

Twenty-one-year-old center Elliot Desnoyers made his NHL debut on Saturday, skating on the third line alongside wingers Scott Laughton and Olle Lycksell. He showed plenty of jump in the first period, making contributions in all three zones. Seven minutes into the opening frame, Desnoyers put pressure on Devils defenseman John Marino in the neutral zone to force a turnover. Desnoyers collected the puck and displayed some poise as he attempted to set up Kieffer Bellows off the rush at the front of the net, but Schmid made the stop.

Desnoyers also showed a willingness to check decisively in the defensive zone. With five minutes remaining in the first period, Desnoyers knocked the puck off of Hughes’ stick, allowing the Flyers to break out of their own zone. Desnoyers finished the night with two shots on goal and a team-high six hits.

Ersson falls, but lacks support

After going 6-0-0 in his starts this season, Ersson dropped his first start, allowing seven goals on 36 shots. However, on the majority of the goals, he didn’t receive much help in front of him. On Hamilton’s goal, defenseman Ivan Provorov pushed Bastian into him, hindering his ability to stop the puck. Bratt’s goal came as a result of Hughes pulling a beautiful move to break Nick Seeler’s ankles, as Hughes found Bratt backdoor.

Later in the third period, Bastian deflected the puck past Ersson for the seventh and final goal of the night.

What’s next

The Flyers return to the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday to take on the New York Rangers (7:30 p.m., TNT).