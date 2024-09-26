Matvei Michkov’s elite skills and other takeaways from the Flyers’ preseason win vs. the Islanders

Home sweet home.

The Flyers returned to the friendly confines of the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday for their third preseason game. It marked the debut of Matvei Michkov on home ice — and the fans gave him a big welcome when he was announced in the starting lineup and shown on the big screen.

Jett Luchanko also made his debut in Philly. He had a quiet start but built up his involvement as the game wore on. He worked over some of the opposition in the offensive zone, played tough on the boards and down low in his own end as the centerman, skated on the penalty kill, and was heavily involved in elongated shifts with his linemates, Travis Konecny and Tyson Foerster, in the second and third periods.

Here are three other takeaways from the Flyers’ 2-0 win against the New York Islanders.

Michkov’s hockey IQ is elite

Goals are nice, and so are assists but it’s the vision and playmaking ability Michkov has that makes him fun to watch.

The prized prospect is not a straight hard-pass guy or someone who likes the saucer. He does it all, which isn’t a shock considering he had 19 goals and 22 assists last year for Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League.

And Thursday’s game showcased both sides of his game.

Early in the opening frame he got the puck in the offensive zone on the right boards and found Adam Ginning at the left post with a tape-to-tape pass. Ginning then put a shot-pass down to Morgan Frost who had a tip-in opportunity. Three minutes later, Michkov took an outlet pass from Frost and feathered a bank pass to Owen Tippett as he skated down the right wing.

In the second period, Michkov showed why he is more than just elite. Skating in the neutral zone, he had the wherewithal to knock the puck down on one knee, and then send a chip pass to Frost as he skated through the neutral zone. Frost and Tippett then played hot potato and Frost would have easily scored if not for the impressive play of Islanders defenseman Calle Odelius.

Late in the middle frame, he stole the puck along the right boards in the offensive zone and showed patience before sending a pass over to Tippett in the high slot for a scoring chance.

Michkov also had his chances to bury the puck. He had a one-timer chance on the power play from the right faceoff circle off a pass from Frost. He tried to score from the goal line as the goalie leaned but hit the post flush. But he did get an assist in the third period as he chased the puck down, got in at the right half wall, and found Cam York trailing. Erik Johnson knocked in the shot that ended up deflecting off the end board — and yes there was a big cheer when Michkov’s secondary assist was announced.

The Russian phenom then added an empty-netter after hitting the post on his first attempt. Another big reaction from him as he pounded the glass after and an even bigger cheer from the faithful.

Ginning vs. Andrae

The Flyers top seven spots on the blue line are all but solidified but that doesn’t mean others can’t infiltrate. And it also won’t prevent them from carrying eight to start the season in Western Canada. Adam Ginning and Emil Andrae are two of the top contenders and they got a chance to impress the Flyers brass on Thursday.

Speaking to The Inquirer following the Flyers morning skate, Emil Andrae said he’s “just going to try and do my best and see what happens.” Andrae picked up where he left off in the Flyers first preseason game, showing off his speed, hockey IQ, puck possession and protection along the boards, and puck movement. In the first period, he made a strong D-to-D pass to Johnson for a shot attempt.

Ginning, who has looked impressive thus far in camp, started strong in Thursday’s game but then struggled.

He made a blind backhand pass out of his own end that ended up right on the stick of an Islanders player atop the Flyers zone, leading to a scoring chance. In the second period, he had another bad giveaway in the defensive zone, this time on the penalty kill. Despite having a lot of time, he tried to one-tap a stretch pass but it instead it went right to one of the Islanders.

Can Ersson be the No. 1?

It’s early and it was only Sam Ersson’s first game of the preseason, but the goalie was solid in net.

Through the first 46 minutes of the game, he made five high-danger stops and five mid-danger saves among the first 28 shots he faced.

Ersson looked good in between the pipes, notching a shutout as he stopped all 37 shots. Tracking the puck well, he made two consecutive stops on shots in tight quarters with the second coming with a big kicked out right pad.