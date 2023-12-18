Sean Couturier misses practice; Morgan Frost ‘improving’ says John Tortorella

Sean Couturier took another maintenance day on Monday as the team hit the ice for practice in Voorhees. But Flyers coach John Tortorella, expects the veteran to suit up against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Couturier also missed practice on Friday and the team’s morning skate on Saturday. He did play Saturday night in the team’s 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

» READ MORE: Three things the Flyers should ask for during the holiday season

It shouldn’t be a surprise Couturier has taken some time off. The forward missed almost two years of hockey after undergoing multiple back surgeries. He leads all forwards in time on ice at 19 minutes and 41 seconds and skated more than 20 minutes in each of the last two games.

Advertisement

A healthy Couturier is a key reason the Flyers are a well-oiled machine right now. He told The Inquirer in early December that his “back feels great,” and it’s evident by the way he is playing. The forward has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 28 games while seeing action across all strengths. He is winning 49.9% of the faceoffs he takes, including the offensive zone draw that led to the lone goal by Cam York on Saturday night.

In the third period, Couturier blocked a slap shot by Jeff Petry that seemed to sting quite a bit. He appeared to be on the bench in a considerable amount of pain but didn’t miss time. “He’s missed too much hockey,” Tortorella said after the game. “He doesn’t want to miss a shift. He’s a pro. ... Doesn’t say a lot but when he does speak on the bench, people listen. He has slowly improved in the subtle plays that he makes. First I was a little worried as he started the season, but as I watch him more and more, I understand him better as a player.”

With Couturier out, Morgan Frost got to skate on the top line with Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett during practice. How the tables have turned for the young centerman who was in and out of the lineup early on. He’s skated in the past 10 games and has one goal and three assists but looks like a more confident player.

“He shows up more, making more plays. He’s going to score, he has chances to score, he has to score. You know, him and Cam [Atkinson] end up with opportunities, that’s great. You talk about offensive people when they struggle with getting chances that’s good. We’re by that. Now they need to score and Morgan is one of them,” Tortorella said.

“[He] has made a couple of really good plays at key times. ... He’s done those little things. On the power play, he’s one of the guys that have made more plays than others; the powerplay struggles but he makes a lot of plays in the power play. So I think he’s improving. I do. I think he’s improving and getting a little bit more ice time being put in more spots so he keeps improving.”

The struggle for Tortorella now is finding Frost a spot where he can flourish offensively. He knows he has to put his players, like Frost, in positions to succeed. Frost has showcased his level of flash and finesse more, along with a strong skating stride. In 20 games this season, he has eight points (three goals, five assists) with four of those points coming during a three-game clip in November.

“For Frosty, I think he’s handled himself well,” Tortorella added about the 24-year-old. “You know, he was in and out and he just kept on working and I think he’s played better as he’s gone on here more consistently.”

Risto-Torts

With Travis Sanheim a late scratch due to illness on Saturday, Rasmus Ristolainen was elevated to the top pairing alongside York. He ended up skating 23:07, the most in his 10 games this season after returning from injury, and played his most complete game to date.

After the game, the Finn gave a lot of credit to Tortorella who said he was “outstanding” in the game.

“I wish I had him when I was 18 and I was coming into the league,” he said. “It’s been fun working with him and I feel like I’ve taken some big steps under him.”

When asked about the comment on Monday, Tortorella responded with a chuckle, “Oh [expletive], be careful what you wish for,” before heaping the praise on his associate coach.

» READ MORE: Flyers top prospect Cutter Gauthier named to USA Hockey’s roster for World Juniors

“Brad Shaw has done a terrific job with that back end and that’s why I wanted Brad here,” he said. “He’s the one who was hands-on with him every day. He just teaches the details. He talks about certain things that players don’t even think about sometimes. So he’s done a terrific job with those guys. But my job, with him, is to make sure his standard stays high, that he is practicing the right way and he’s playing as hard as he can. If there’s attitude situations, those are the things I’m coaching. Brad Shaw has done a great job with that back end.”

Breakaways

Sanheim was at practice after missing Saturday’s game due to illness and is expected to play on Tuesday.