Therrien is close with Alain Vigneault and I’d be shocked if he was let go. He should be judged on his whole body of work, and the power play made nice strides (14th in NHL at 20.8%, compared with 22nd at 17.1% the previous season) in the regular season. Mike Yeo, who did a nice job directing the penalty kill, will be back if he isn’t hired as a head coach somewhere else.