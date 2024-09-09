Live updates: Funeral for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau being held at Delco church

Funeral for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau to be held at Delaware County church

A funeral for brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau is scheduled to take place at a Delaware County Church next week.

The pair will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media on Monday, according to a letter from the parish posted to X Wednesday evening. “While they are not from the parish, several members of our community are close to their families, and so they have requested to have their joint Funeral Mass here,” said the letter signed by the Rev. Erick J. Banecker, the church’s pastor.