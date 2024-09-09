Live updates: Funeral for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau being held at Delco church
Large numbers of mourners are expected at the service at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media.
Funeral services for NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew will take place Monday in Delaware County.
The service at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media is expected to draw many mourners, including the entire Blue Jackets team, and will be streamed online.
The brothers were killed while biking in Salem County on Aug. 29 after a driver crashed into them, allegedly while drunk. Sean Higgins was charged with two counts of death by auto.
The deaths prompted an outpouring of memorials and tributes from the hockey community.
The pair will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media on Monday, according to a letter from the parish posted to X Wednesday evening. “While they are not from the parish, several members of our community are close to their families, and so they have requested to have their joint Funeral Mass here,” said the letter signed by the Rev. Erick J. Banecker, the church’s pastor.
Katie Gaudreau honors late brothers with her wedding ring
Katie Gaudreau is supposed to be sharing wedding and honeymoon pictures by now.
Instead, a black-and-white photo of her wedding ring engraved with a “J & M” is in her Instagram stories as tribute to her brothers Johnny and Matty, who were killed on the eve of what was to be her Aug. 30 wedding.
Teammates and fans mourned Gaudreau brothers with vigils in Columbus and Calgary
In the wake of the deaths of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the global hockey community rallied to mourn and pay tribute to the brother and try to begin what promises to be a long and difficult healing process. The brothers, who played professional hockey, were killed Aug. 29 by a suspected drunk driver while they were riding their bikes near their home in South Jersey. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29.
Thousands showed up to vigils in Columbus, Ohio, and Calgary, Alberta, the NHL cities where Johnny played, on Wednesday to remember Johnny and Matthew. Things began in Columbus, where over 1,000 people showed up outside Nationwide Arena for a candlelight vigil wearing No. 13 Gaudreau jerseys and holding signs with messages of remembrance. They listened and watched, many sobbing, as members of the Columbus organization and Gaudreau’s former teammates told stories about Johnny, his on-ice exploits, and his fun-loving personality.
