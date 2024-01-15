Flyers’ Noah Cates to return from broken foot, play first game since Nov. 25

John Tortorella has said that one sign of the Flyers’ progression is him having to make tough lineup decisions each night.

Those decisions will get even tougher now, as center Noah Cates will make his return from a broken foot on Monday night against the St. Louis Blues (8 p.m., NBCSP). Cates, 24, has not played since Nov. 25 when he injured his foot after blocking a shot against the New York Islanders. He has missed the last 22 games and returns right in the middle of his initial 6-8-week injury timeline.

» READ MORE: Should the Flyers be worried about Tyson Foerster’s lack of goals?

While the Flyers will have tough roster decisions to make in upcoming games, no one will need to come out of the lineup Monday, as Sean Couturier will miss his second consecutive game with what general manager Danny Brière classified a “minor injury.” The specific nature of Couturier’s injury is unknown. The 31-year-old center has been a revelation this season for the Flyers, returning to prime form after missing almost two full years due to multiple back surgeries. Couturier ranks third on the Flyers with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists), while the former Selke Trophy winner has also been his old reliable self on the defensive side of the puck.

The Flyers will also be without newcomer Jamie Drysdale, who will miss a second straight game after sitting out in Winnipeg due to illness. Drysdale, who has two points in two games since being acquired in a trade for Cutter Gauthier, is just the latest Flyer to come down with a bug. Marc Staal will come out of the lineup as the Flyers will revert to a traditional lineup after running with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in recent games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.