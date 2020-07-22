According to Oleksiak, the games will mostly seem familiar to Philadelphia sports fans, aside from the empty arenas. The network is sticking with its same Sixers, Phillies, and Flyers crews from last season, and will continue to air pregame and postgame shows for all three sports, even if programming space gets a bit crowded. Overall, the network said it will air 56 Phillies games, eight Sixers games, and two Flyers games, with some ending up on NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia+. The schedules for the NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs have yet to be released.