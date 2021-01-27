“I learned a lot from him,” Giroux said about Richards, the Flyers’ captain from 2008 to 2011 before being traded and having Chris Pronger take the “C.” “He wasn’t a guy who spoke a lot, but his play on the ice was really good. Anytime we needed a spark, he would do that, and when he had to say something, he would. I was lucky enough to have Richie as a captain early in my career.”