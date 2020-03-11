Were they wrong to do that? Did they put themselves and others at risk? Maybe they did. I can’t pretend to know. I’m a sportswriter, not an expert in infectious diseases, and though I feel comfortable lecturing people about the importance of Carter Hart to the Flyers, I definitely don’t feel the same measure of comfort when it comes to lecturing people on the proper reaction to this outbreak. The Flyers closed the locker room and sent coach Alain Vigneault and his players to a lectern to speak to the media, at a presumably safe distance. Me, I was at the Wells Fargo Center all day, from 10:30 a.m. on, and if I washed my hands once, I washed them two dozen times. I washed them before I entered the media dining room, handed over my money to pay for dinner, then left the room to wash them again, just to be sure. Me, I’m not sure I’d have gone to the game, even if I had a ticket.