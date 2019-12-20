Consider: Buffalo selected Jack Eichel with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft. He is their captain. He has never scored fewer than 24 goals in any of his five seasons. In fact, he has 24 already this season and was on a 17-game point-scoring streak before a mysterious upper-body injury removed him from the lineup for Thursday’s game. The Sabres, in turn, immediately provided an indication of what kind of team they are without him. That’s how much a player of that caliber — and the chance to acquire him — can mean.