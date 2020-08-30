Was the Islanders’ key goal against the Flyers on Saturday night another phantom score, like the one that helped them beat Philadelphia in the 1980 Stanley Cup Finals?
If you are of a certain age, you probably still cringe when you hear linesman Leon’s Stickle’s name.
But this “offside” goal was different.
To those looking at Tom Lamaine’s screenshot photo below, it appears Derick Brassard was offside on the sequence that led to the eventual game-winning goal by the Islanders’ Leo Komarov on Saturday night. The goal, scored with 5.1 seconds left in the second period, gave New York a 2-1 lead.
The Isles won, 3-1, and took a 2-1 series lead in the conference semifinals.
Brassard’s feet were clearly outside the offensive zone, but he gloved the puck inside the zone and was therefore onside, according to former NHL referee Paul Stewart.
“I looked at it when it happened,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said in a Zoom call with reporters Sunday afternoon. “Our video personnel were checking it very closely. Without a doubt for them, it wasn’t offside. When I was looking at it, it was not offside. It was the right call.”
Vigneault was asked if strategic adjustments had to be made to deal with the Islanders’ forecheck in Game 4 Sunday night.
“It’s a matter of executing better,” he said. “At the same time that I say that, the Islanders are making it very hard on us. They’re a good team. They are a four-line team. Heavy team that is hard on the forecheck. They make it challenging for the defense and the goaltender to set up pucks for forwards to help our D. Give them a lot of credit.”
Vigneault called the Islanders “one of the best teams we’ve played against so far this year. It’s tough series.”
Including the regular season, the Flyers have just one win in six games against the Isles.
Travis Konecny and Claude Giroux, who combined for 45 regular-season goals, have zero goals in 11 postseason games.
“They’ve been our top-end, skill players all year long. They’ve found a way to get on the scoresheet at important times,” Vigneault said. “I’m confident that, not just G and TK, but our whole group understands that the game we’re playing tonight is our most important one so far this year. Trying hard is not going to be good enough. We’ve got to bring a better game. We’re playing against a really strong opponent that’s got skill and depth.”
Added Vigneault: “We need to be at our best throughout our lineup. Can’t be just the goaltender. Can’t just be one or two forwards. It has to be a four-line, six group (of) defensemen and a great performance by a goaltender that’s going to permit us to win tonight’s game.”
He called it “the most important game that we’ve had to play so far. We’re going to need to be real good tonight.”
Needing more offense – the Flyers have a total of one goal in their two losses in the series – Vigneault may insert swift-skating defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere into the lineup.
Robert Hagg would be the most likely player to come out, though Justin Braun is a candidate.
Vigneault, who figures to put forward Michael Raffl back into the lineup, said he liked Hagg’s game on Saturday.
“He competed hard. He took some hits to make some plays,” he said. “The penalty on him -- unfortunately, probably the referee had a bad angle. He didn’t hit the guy’s stick. He hit the ice and broke his own stick. So it was unfortunate. The other penalty that he took, it was more the forwards’ fault than anybody else. All three of the forwards’ bad checking on their part. He’s supposed to be on the forecheck and all of the sudden, he has to backpedal.”
Vigneault said Hagg is “playing obviously within his limits and playing real hard.”