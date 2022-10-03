In the latest move of a Philadelphia-based chef adding razzle dazzle to the Main Line, Jose Garces is planning to bring a branch of his Spanish tapas restaurant Amada to Radnor in early 2023.

Amada will take the former Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar in the Radnor Financial Center (555 E. Lancaster Ave.) with seating for more than 200 people, a private dining room for 45 people, a bar that will seat about 25, and two outdoor patios.

Garces has been riding a string of openings of late, including a new branch of Buena Onda, his Baja-style taqueria, 10 minutes away; he has another BO due to open this fall in the Comcast Center’s concourse. Garces opened Hook & Master in Kensington in 2021 and a revival of Garces Trading Company at the Cira Centre in 2022, and will open a concession at the Wells Fargo Center next week called Garces Eats.

Garces also closed Tinto in Rittenhouse (to make way for a new Buena Onda location) and idled Distrito in University City, at least for now.

» READ MORE: 26 hot restaurants in the Philly suburbs

The original Amada, in Old City, was Garces’ first solo act as a restaurateur after he left the employ of Stephen Starr, for whom he had been chef de cuisine of Alma de Cuba and El Vez. Garces later opened an Amada at Revel Casino in Atlantic City, now Ocean Casino. He also had an Amada in New York City from 2016 to 2018.

Garces will join Marc Vetri (Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr) and Nicholas Elmi (Lark, The Landing Kitchen in Bala Cynwyd), as well as restaurateur Avram Hornik (Lola’s Garden in Ardmore), in a recent Main Line endeavor.

The new Amada, open for lunch and dinner, will have a wood-fired oven and will serve what is billed as an expanded selection of tapas, cochinillo asado (a whole roasted suckling pig), and paella Valenciana (rabbit and chorizo paella). The bar list will have 100 Spanish wines and cocktails inspired by Spanish ingredients, and sangria.