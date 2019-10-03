Speaking of timeworn: If you say “Ambassador” and “Seventh and Girard” to those of a certain age, they’ll think of blintzes and whitefish platters. The Ambassador was a kosher dairy restaurant on the southwest corner from the 1940s through 1975. Much more recently, “Ambassador” was the announced name of the bar that will replace Belgian Cafe at 21st and Green Streets in Fairmount. Fergus Carey, a partner in that venture, said he was searching for a different name now.