That would be Angelo Pizza, 24, the son and grandson of pizzeria owners, who’s behind The Angelo Pizza in Old City. Although he grew up making pizzas as a kid at Angelo’s Pizza, his father’s now-closed shop in Baltimore’s Little Italy, he went the college route. After high school, Pizza moved to Philly to attend St. Joseph’s University and studied food marketing. After graduation, he got into the insurance business, which did not excite him. “It was paying the bills, but it wasn’t what I wanted to do,” he said last week.