I think this will be part of my life for a while. And who knows the scale at which that happens? But I want to keep doing this even if it’s twice a month, just pizza for friends, and we make a small donation as part of it. I want that to be a part of my life. I think it’s been a lot of fun for me. I found that the platform makes sense to people. People seem excited about this idea of giving away something in exchange for donations. And so there’s a part of me that thinks, how cool would it be to have Good Pizza in cities all over the world or good lemonade stands? Where people could who maybe don’t have money to give away to causes that we think are good can give in other ways, and people can support them in doing that? I think there are lots of ways that it could get bigger.