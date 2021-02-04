Home Slice’s New York-style pizza captured the hearts of Austinites as well as visitors and transplants from the Northeast. It was an eye-opener to Wheedan. “I saw how elemental bread could be to people who missed this memory of pizza that just didn’t exist down there,” he said. “Over my decade and a half in Austin, I fell in love with fresh flour tortillas, which is really the bread product of central and southern Texas and the Mexican border towns. I always dreamed I would come back to Philadelphia or the Northeast and bring fresh flour tortillas with me and do basically for tortillas what we were doing for pizza.”