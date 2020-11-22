By June 20, Ankar had struck an arrangement with a never-identified Long Island bagel bakery and began waking at 3 a.m. to tool down the turnpike in his Infiniti sedan filled with bagels. Marketing himself on Instagram as the Bagel Butler, Anker delivers two days a week to a few dozen homes in the Center City area (because of the population density) and the Abington/Jenkintown sections of Montgomery County (because a good customer lives there). He said he later traded the Infiniti for a more efficient Honda CRV, and two months ago quit the law firm. “The weight of the bagel business was starting to pull on me,” he said, but he hopes to return someday, eventually becoming a lawyer specializing in the cannabis field.