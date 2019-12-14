From twinkling lights to ruby-red poinsettias to dangling paper snowflakes, restaurants and bars across the city are showing off their holiday best. Swing by for a festive treat or drink (think pumpkin-maple cake and boozy gingerbread cocktails) and immerse yourself in cheer. Below are more than a dozen spots to check out as 2020 approaches. Or, for a straight shot of yuletide spirit, check out one of the city’s holiday pop-up bars, like Tinsel and Ebenezer’s.