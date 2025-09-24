Skip to content
The martini at Andra Hem on July 2, 2025, in Philadelphia.
The best martinis in Philly

by Kiki Aranita
Martinis occupy an interesting space within Philly's flourishing cocktail scene. They’re a bit like those Choose Your Own Adventure books: They can be salty, funky, citrusy, and a little weird, or strictly by the book. In restaurants and bars around town, the options are vast and highly individualized. Only one rule is universally upheld: A martini must always be bracingly cold. Here, I round up some of our favorites. (If you’re looking for an espresso martini, search elsewhere.)

Bar manager Rob Scott making a Sadōtini at the Bar Almanac at Ogawa, 310 Market Street, Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

Almanac

Center CityBar$$-$$$

Almanac has two martinis. The first, Hey Mami, changes with the seasons, laced with savory notes contributed by frequently rotating components like mushrooms, ramps, spring onions, or sungold tomatoes. (A mid-summer iteration of Hey Mami featured shio koji tomato brine, Japanese Haku vodka, Manzanilla sherry, and shochu.) Bartender Rob Scott will also happily mix you up a Sadōtini with sweet potato shochu, a blend of Japanese gin and vodka, house-made amazake, egg white, and matcha, served with a matcha-flavored Pocky stick garnish.

310 Market St. 2nd Fl. , Philadelphia, PA, 19106
Lead bartender Patrick Jennings prepares a cocktail at Andra Hem on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 in Philadelphia.

Andra Hem

Center CityBar$-$$

Rittenhouse’s Scandinavian cocktail lounge might be a bar or it might be an art gallery. If you’ve ever wanted to sip a martini under a beehive fashioned out of beads and pipecleaners, then fall down a rabbit hole in a funky, muraled bathroom, Andra Hem is your spot. Order the “bartender’s choice” martini, and you’ll answer the usual questions: Vodka or gin? Dirty or with a twist? They might slide a dirty martini made with Icelandic gin across the bar, or maybe a Vesper made with Tito’s vodka, or — a recent favorite — a floral martini with a dash of orange bitters and Nolet’s dry gin.

218 South 16th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19102
The Caletta bar at the Hotel Anna & Bel in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Caletta

River WardsItalian$$-$$$

Snag one of Caletta’s eight barstools to watch their bartenders shake up esoteric cocktails with obscure-sounding names. Their house martini is the Feast of Corpus Christi, with Askur gin, Japanese bitters, sweet potato shochu, cherry blossom-scented soy sauce, and an orange twist. It’s savory, dirty without olive brine. Ask for a dirty gin martini and you’ll be presented with Gillo, a small-batch Sardinian gin distilled from beet sugar, served with olives or vermouth.

1401 E Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19125
Cocktails on the bar at Fiorella in Philadelphia, PA on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Fiorella

South PhiladelphiaItalian$$-$$$

Fiorella’s pasta water martini — shaken up with juniper-y Revivalist gin, olive brine, and actual pasta water — is wonderfully salty, silky, and opaque from its key ingredient. The savory, starchy water supplants the expected dry vermouth. It’s a perfect cocktail, floral, rich, and a little weird. Afterwards, you might think: Who needs vermouth anyway?

817 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
The crowd is reflected in a mirror at the Fountain Porter at 1601 S 10th St, Philadelphia on Aug. 26, 2021.

Fountain Porter

South PhiladelphiaAmerican$

Not only can you get one of Philly’s best burgers at Fountain Porter, you can also get one of the city’s best martinis. Yes, it’s known for their extensive selection of beers and a tight, highly curated wine list, and for being a record-only listening bar of sorts. But they’ll also make you an excellent martini with a blend of Burnett’s and Bluecoat gin, a hint of Martini Rossi vermouth, and a single fat Spanish olive plunked into it.

1601 S. 10th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19148
Bartender Paul MacDonald works on a Carousel cocktail at Friday Saturday Sunday on Wednesday, July 2, 2025 in Philadelphia.

Friday Saturday Sunday

Center CityModern American$$$-$$$$

Paul MacDonald, head bartender of this Rittenhouse institution, has an avowed dislike of dirty martinis. Come for his sherry martini instead: He replaces vermouth with a dry sherry. Or try the Cheap Suit, consisting of Boodle’s, Cocchi Americano, and a lemon coriander shrub; it’s lightly vegetal and dangerously quaffable.

261 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA , 19103
Milpa is shown on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Milpa, the nightside cocktail operation of Tequilas sister establishment at La Jefa in Philadelphia. June 25, 2025.

La Jefa

Center CityMexican$-$$

Agave spirits can also render an excellent martini-esque cocktail, as seen in La Jefa’s Enebro. Juniper-infused Ocho Blanco tequila is blended with Cocchi Americano and quinine-flavored Cap Corse Blanc. It’s presented in a delicate flute (the rest is served to you in a sidecar kept on ice) along with little bowls containing buttery Castelvetrano olives and a lemon twist. It’ll make you wonder why every other martini doesn’t come this way.

1605 Latimer St., Philadelphia, PA, 19103
The outdoor area at Le Virtú on Feb., 20 2025.

Le Virtù

South PhiladelphiaItalian$$$

In an olive oil-drenched menu, do you really need to drink more of it? The answer is yes. Le Virtu’s Olio martini has earned its place among my absolute favorite martinis in Philly. Askur gin is washed with olio novello (early-harvest extra-virgin olive oil) from Abruzzo, then shaken with Dolin vermouth, dribbled with fat droplets of more olio novello, garnished with Castelvetrano olives, and delivered to your patio table in a Nick and Nora glass. It’s a perfect start (or finish) to a rich Abruzzese dinner.

1927 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19148
People enjoying drinks at the bar at the Meetinghouse in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Nov., 8, 2023.

Meetinghouse

River WardsGastropub$-$$

All the cocktails at this Kensington corner bar are batched, so their gin martini is poured from a repurposed wine bottle. To make it, the bartenders blend Tanqueray and Bombay Sapphire with Dolin Blanc vermouth and Martini & Rossi extra dry vermouth, with a splash of Regan’s orange bitters. The mix is a 50:50 ratio of gin to vermouth, putting this martini on the sweeter side, which makes it more crushable. It’s served in an Irish coffee glass with a pitted Castelvetrano olive.

2331 E Cumberland St., Philadelphia, PA, 19125
The front and bar area of My Loup in Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday, Aug., 3, 2023.

My Loup

Center CityFrench$$$-$$$$

There are three martinis on this Rittenhouse restaurant’s cocktail list if you count their “Shrimp Cocktail,” which consists of London dry gin, pickled shrimp brine, and dill bitters. That one may be slightly unconventional, but the Tuxedo #2 and 50/50 Martini are both fabulous twists on classics. The 50/50 uses Plymouth gin and is extremely vermouthy. The Tuxedo #2 (London dry gin, dry vermouth, absinthe, maraschino, and orange bitters) is the perfect complement to My Loup’s shellfish-forward appetizers.

2005 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA , 19103
Next of Kin co-owner John Grubb pours a Clover Club cocktail.

Next of Kin

River WardsBar$-$$

The cocktails at Fishtown’s dark, moody Next of Kin are excellent across the board. My go-to is their Vesper martini, a house blend of vodka and gin plus aromatized Lillet — “To stay true to the classic Vesper build,” said bartender Kyle Wright, “with a touch of our housemade elderflower cordial to soften the edges and bring a little herbaceous pop.” For something fruitier, try the French martini — a swirl of raspberry, fresh pineapple, and vodka. Both drinks arrive laced with flecks of ice, a marker of an excellent martini.

1414 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19125
A Barr Hill gin martini is pictured at Oyster House in Center City.

Oyster House

Center CitySeafood$$$

A martini’s best accompaniment is a raw oyster, so Center City’s Oyster House takes theirs very seriously, with the utmost secrecy. It involves house-made vermouth and a Bluecoat-Sipsmith gin blend. The result is a house martini that is crisp and scented with cinnamon, landing somewhere in between a martini blanc and a dry martini.

1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA , 19102
A drink called the DiCicco, an olive oil martini at the Palizzi Social Club.

Palizzi Social Club

South PhiladelphiaItalian$$

One perk of being — or knowing — a member of this South Philly club is savoring their house martini, made with olive oil-washed Kettle One vodka and a blend of dry and bianco vermouths. For more martini options, head upstairs to the sultry, gold-curtained President’s Room, where vodka-based clarified martini with gorgonzola-stuffed olives is one of the best dirty martinis in Philly. If your taste skews sweet, the upstairs bar also makes a surprisingly well-balanced Nutella martini (garnished with a Bueno bar square) and a lemon drop martini with house limoncello.

1408 S 12th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19147
French flags hang around Parc restaurant in the Rittenhouse section of Philadelphia to celebrate Bastille Day on Friday, July 14, 2023. The storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789 has been commemorated in France for more than a century. In Philly, Stephen Starr’s popular French restaurant opened its doors on Bastille day 15 years ago. They celebrated with live music, special food and beverages, and balloons for kids.

Parc

Center CityFrench$$-$$$

Parc’s niçoise martini is pink from nicoise olive brine. It’s oily and clean-tasting all at once — the brine doesn’t linger upon the tongue. They use delicate Harlen Wheatley vodka from Buffalo Trace and Carpano Bianco vermouth and it’s garnished with three bitter, fruity Nicoise olives. Parc’s bar, while teeming during the day, is quieter and ideal for conversations and post-dinner drinks later in the evening.

227 S 18th St. , Philadelphia, PA, 19103
Resa Mueller, bartender pouring a Freeze Martini at R & D Cocktails, Frankford Avenue, Fishtown section Philadelphia on Thursday, October 31, 2024. She is making cocktails for coping with election.

R&D

River WardsBar$-$$

The Absolut vodka in the martini at this Fishtown cocktail lab gets fat-washed — i.e., frozen with olive oil blended with coriander and pink peppercorn, then strained for a smoother texture and nuanced flavor. The bartender will ask you if you want it medium or light dirty (I go with medium). If you’re not a vodka person, by all means order a martini with Beefeater, Bluecoat, or Hendricks. Make it dirty with a spritz of olive bitters.

1206 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA, 19125
The JG Sky High Lounge at Jean-Georges on the 60th floor of the Four Seasons Hotel on June 7, 2022.

SkyHigh

Center CityBar$$$-$$$$

Depending on your choice of liquor, roughly $20 will get you a martini with the best view of Philadelphia — on the 60th floor of Comcast Technology Center. At SkyHigh, the standard dirty martini is made with Bluecoat gin and comes with ice chips drifting along the surface. Three Castelvetrano olives are stabbed with a bamboo pick, soaking up martini juice. It’s a solid cocktail, but remember you’re here to see (both the view and fellow patrons) and be seen.

One N 19th St, Philadelphia, PA, 19103
Cocktails at Supérette at 1538 E. Passyunk Ave., in Philadelphia, Friday, March 7, 2025.

Superette

South PhiladelphiaFrench$-$$

The martini here glows gold thanks to some Suze, an herbaceous French bitter flavored with gentian root. The vibrant color is visually echoed by the lemon zest floating inside the cocktail and the mustardy vinyl booths and stools in this East Passyunk Euro bar. The drink is served in a classic martini glass, pre-batched and poured from repurposed bottles of Askur gin — the cocktail’s base spirit, rounded out by both blanc and dry Dolin vermouth. The result is herbal and bright.

1538 E Passyunk Ave. , Philadelphia, PA, 19147
Chef Kevin Yanaga at the bar of Yanaga Kappo Izakaya, 637 N. Third St.

Yanaga Kappo Izakaya

River WardsJapanese$$

The Duck Around and Find Out martini at this Northern Liberties izakaya is round, robust, and mouthwatering. Roku Japanese gin is steeped with star anise, MSG, and peppercorns that’s then washed in duck fat (left over from a duck confit onigiri dish that was on Kappo’s menu), shaken with bergamot liqueur and Lillet that’s been smoked with rosemary. It’s served in a Nick and Nora glass with a sprig of rosemary clipped to its lip.

1831 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19125
