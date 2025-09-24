The best martinis in Philly

Center City Bar $$$-$$$$

Depending on your choice of liquor, roughly $20 will get you a martini with the best view of Philadelphia — on the 60th floor of Comcast Technology Center. At SkyHigh, the standard dirty martini is made with Bluecoat gin and comes with ice chips drifting along the surface. Three Castelvetrano olives are stabbed with a bamboo pick, soaking up martini juice. It’s a solid cocktail, but remember you’re here to see (both the view and fellow patrons) and be seen.