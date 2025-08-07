Where to get the most phenomenal cocktails in Philadelphia

After 13 years, mononymous owner and host Lê doesn’t seem to have lightened up on much: Every night Hop Sing is open (currently Friday and Saturday, expanding soon to Thursdays), he stands outside and greets each party in line, scanning IDs and declaring who’s allowed in and who’s forgotten they’re banned for life, whether someone at their table undertipped, took a photo, or simply acted like a jerk. Odds are, you’ll see someone turned away: As of Aug. 4, the ban list stood at 6,215. (Last year’s brief amnesty resulted in few repatriations, Lê says.) But that same level of unyieldingness is applied to the drinks. In the way some high-end bars are increasingly emphatic about seasonal and culinary ingredients, Lê is refreshingly fanatical about his spirits (the signature Hop Sing Manhattan, made with Booker’s bourbon, which retails for at least $90 a bottle, being the most prominent example) and making every drink to order, down to juicing a la minute. With a list of nearly 70 drinks — and you should stick to the list, or you risk being banned — there is probably something for every drinker, and if not, “maybe this is not for you,” Lê says. I would submit that everyone should go once, if only to experience Lê’s unique, impish brand of hospitality. Worst case, you’ll never be able to return. Just don't forget to bring cash. — Matt Buchanan