Vote for Philly’s best cheesesteak | Let’s Eat

What’s the best Philly cheesesteak? We’d like to find out, and you can weigh in on this meaty matter. Also this week, I mark spring with a rundown of more than two dozen restaurants on the way, Jenn Ladd tells you about a seltzer bar, and Hira Qureshi shares a multitude of destinations for halo-halo, ube sundaes, and other Filipino sweets.

🆕 Have questions about Philly restaurants? I’ll answer them in my new weekly feature, AMA (that’s “Ask Mike anything”). Read down.

Our Things to Do newsletter has a new writer, Rosa Cartagena. She’ll tell you where the fun is — sign up for free.

If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.

Advertisement

— Mike Klein

Munch madness: Pick Philly’s best cheesesteak

Knowing that the “best cheesesteak” is a personal choice, it’s impossible to say which is Philly’s best. But we’re here to do it anyway. Jump into our Best Cheesesteak Bracket, note the 16 contenders, and cast your vote. There’s so much at steak.

Dozens of restaurants opening this spring

“Spring forward,” all right. With the vernal equinox comes word of a full slate of restaurants and bars opening in Philadelphia and the suburbs, including Mediterranean food in Bucks County, sandwiches in South Philly, new bars in Fishtown and Kensington, a dog-friendly bar in Manayunk (shown above), and that bacon-theme bar in South Philly. Though billed as 29 new restaurants, I missed a 30th: Pizzeria Salvy at the Comcast Technology Center. The Marc Vetri pizzeria is due in May. 🔑

Jenn Ladd on the bar scene: Two Robbers and Lunar Inn

We love to tell stories. My colleague Jenn Ladd has started a regular feature whose broadly defined topic is bars. “My goal is to tell the bar’s story, give it context in its neighborhood, and capture what bars do: bring people together,” she said. Here is her first round, so to speak:

“What is the new ugly green building on Frankford Ave across from Frankford Hall?” asked Fishtown neighbors about Two Robbers, the hard-seltzer company that opened a few months ago in a former auto-body shop (shown above). Atmosphere and the drinks are effervescent and the burger is the star. 🔑 The sign etched on the door pronouncing “All are welcome” and the chatty cocktail menu on the letter board set the scene at Lunar Inn. But owners are won’t call it a “neighborhood bar.” Not in Port Richmond, anyway.

Have a favorite bar? Why don’t you tell Jenn about it, and explain why it’s special.

Where to find Filipino desserts

Desserts play a big role in Filipino cuisine. New York baker Abi Balingit pays tribute to her culture in her new cookbook, Mayumu: Filipino American Desserts Remixed. Duly inspired, colleague Hira Qureshi tracked down some of Philly’s best spots for Filipino desserts.

Do not adjust your screen

That’s the Shamrock Shook at Sulimay’s restaurant in Fishtown. It features mint gelato specially made for the diner by Justine MacNeil of Fiore Fine Foods, whose gelato our Craig LaBan calls “magnetic.” It’s a special this month.

Restaurant report

Mexican-born restaurant veterans Karla Torres and Ernesto Ventura met while working in Center City, got married, and had a little girl. Now they’re living their American dream at La Ingrata, their adorable restaurant in Camden, five minutes from the Ben Franklin Bridge. The food mixes her Mexico City and his Puebla. The decor is all hers — and you can see that she grew up on Mexican pop music and movies.

One of Center City’s loveliest bars sports a makeover. Friday Saturday Sunday’s Chad and Hannah Williams brought in Stokes Architecture & Design to tweak the Hollywood regency vibe at their 13-seat street-level bar. New built-in wooden backbar has custom lighting, larger leather stools with tiger stripes up the back (that was all her), and more wood paneling around the room to tie it all together. The elevated bar menu (here’s the one from last Saturday) lends itself to an a la carte dinner, while upstairs is 100% tasting menu. Lighting is great for romance but not for iPhone photos — that’s chicken liver mousse with malted brioche. Get there before 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and join the line at 261 S. 21st St.

Briefly noted

At the Table in Wayne is moving in late summer to a new location nearby, where it will double its seating.

South Street Diner has reopened at 140 South St. Its closing was noted here last week, but — according to employee Maureen Snowden — that was a temporary shutdown during a change of ownership. Hours are now 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily and the new phone number is 215-279-7437.

Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point is closed though Friday as longtime owner Don Mahoney has retired and sold it to an undisclosed entity. Its Facebook post assured that gift certificates would be honored.

Speaking of cheesesteaks: Friday is National Cheesesteak Day. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Berks County is offering a surf-and-turf cheesesteak: steamed Maine lobster, shaved rib-eye, and cheddar on a 10-inch Italian roll with a side of truffle fries for $29.95, starting at dinner and available while supplies last.

❓Pop quiz❓

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has his own line of delivery food. What is it?

A) pizza

B) chicken

C) burgers

D) ice cream pops

Find out if you know the answer.

AMA (ask Mike anything)

What’s the secret to picking the best item on the menu? –@jennapizzi

Not exactly a secret, but it truly pays to ask your waiter for their favorite. Then ask, “What do you think the chef’s favorite is?” and finally, “What is the best seller?” Taken together, that’s strong guidance, especially if the menu is long. Then again, if the menu is long, you really must ask because there is no way that a kitchen can execute everything excellently. It’s always good to dine with others so you can experience more dishes — unless you’re like the Bidens and like to order the same thing.

Where are you a “regular”? –@kseniademp

Nowhere! I need to move from place to place. I suppose that makes me an irregular.

Send your questions about eating and drinking in the region, and I’ll answer the most interesting ones in the newsletter. Email me here or DM me on Instagram or on Twitter.

📧 If someone forwarded you this newsletter and you like what you’re reading, sign up here to get it free every week.

🍲 Keep reading more food news.