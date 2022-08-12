Bobby Flay marked his return to Atlantic City on Friday as he cut the ribbon on Bobby’s Burgers, his new stand at Harrah’s Resort.

It wasn’t a long absence. Bobby Flay Steak at the Borgata wrapped a 15-year run in late June.

Flay said it is a “freshening” of his Bobby’s Burger Palace brand, which he and business partner Laurence Kretchmer launched 13 years ago as a sit-down restaurant. There were several Bobby’s Burger Palaces in the Philadelphia area, all of which closed just before and during the pandemic.

The new Bobby’s Burgers, now in three locations in Las Vegas (plus a seasonal spot in Yankee Stadium), is intended as a takeout experience, reflecting how habits had changed. The menu has been pared down to focus on burgers, fries, and shakes, plus breakfast sandwiches.

Not that he is giving up on fine dining. He opened Amalfi at Caesars Palace Las Vegas last year, and is planning a second one at a yet-to-be-announced location.