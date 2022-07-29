After 14 years, the popular Center City sports bar Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse will close Sunday, July 31 in advance of an opening in September in a larger space in The Harper building, one block west on the 1900 block of Sansom Street.

Pearl Properties, which owns The Harper, bought Cav’s current building at 1823 Sansom St. with plans to develop that block — much as it redeveloped most of the 1900 block. Among the new businesses on that block are Federal Donuts, Goldie, Barry’s gym, and Bucky Body Center. Another gym is planned for across the street.

The new Cav’s will take raw space at 1921 Sansom St., next to Bucky.

» READ MORE: 24 hot restaurants on the way to Philly this summer and fall

Owners Kenneth Hutchings and Patrick Pawliczek, whose other holdings include locations in Head House Square and University City and Cavanaugh’s River Deck on Penn’s Landing, have signed for 4,000 square feet on two levels. The first floor will seat 45 people at the bar and 70 at tables, while the mezzanine will seat 25 at the bar and 40 at tables, plus 10 seats overlooking the bar. There will be 22 TVs and a 6-foot by 11-foot wall screen.

This location will become more child-friendly and its menu will include pizza, flatbreads, and more healthful selections because of the gym and wellness center next door, the company said.

Pawliczek and Hutchings met as coworkers at Cav’s University City in the early 90s after its move from 31st and Market Streets to 39th and Chestnut Street. That location, which was owned by Pawliczek’s grandfather, is now operated by Pawliczek’s brother Brian.

They went their separate ways for a few years, and reconnected at the Delaware Riverfront club Katmandu, with Hutchings as general manager and Pawliczek as chef). They bought Katmandu and reopened it as Cavanaugh’s River Deck in 2003.

From there they took over Barristers Bar and Grill, and turned it into Cavanaugh’s Rittenhouse in 2008. Next, they bought the former Dark Horse at 421 S. Second St. in Head House Square and turned it into Cavanaugh’s HeadHouse.