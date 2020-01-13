It’s easy to get cynical about Center City’s Restaurant Week. It was created, in part, with rookie foodies in mind — the curious but hesitant diner who’s willing to give new places a shot thanks to lower set-price menus. But this bi-annual rite of discount eating can alter the standard dining experience at participating restaurants, stretching dining rooms and staffs to capacity, often leading to less-than-enthusiastic service and assembly-line cooking. And a lot of restaurants feature variations on their bottom-menu choices — the inevitable dance of chicken and salmon — that put the whole value proposition into question. So it helps to approach the whole enterprise with at least some moderately adjusted expectations.