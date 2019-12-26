The bold flavors of Southeast Asian cuisine also shined at Sophie’s Kitchen (from the family behind the beloved, erstwhile Khmer Kitchen), fueled by the essential spice paste kroeung: a mix of lemongrass, garlic, galangal, and kaffir lime leaves, plus turmeric, palm sugar, and fish paste. At Kensington’s Flow State Coffee Bar, co-owner and chef Melanie Diamond-Manlusoc whipped up Filipino-tinged desserts like purple yam cinnamon rolls and pandan gelato. And in Logan Square, South Indian rarities like tandoori-roasted pomfret fish, gongura-leaf curries with tart red sorrel, and Hyderabadi biryani graced the menu at Thanal Indian Tavern.