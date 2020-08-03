The setup: Patrons sit at 22 outdoor tables outfitted with charcoal grills. They can choose from thin-sliced marinated meats such as pork shoulder, ribeye, beef short rib, chicken, and pork belly, which come out to the table with 10 banchan, the small bowls of ferments, marinated vegetables, salads, and cheesy corn. The menu also will include mandu (Korean dumplings), bibimbap, rice cakes, and gyoza.