Sate Kampar at the Goat: Since chef Ange Branca gave up the East Passyunk home of Sate Kampar in May, she has been working out of various kitchens, including Bok Bar. On July 15, she starts a residency at The Goat at 1907 Sansom St., which had been open less than two months before it was shuttered by COVID-19. For the next two months or so, Branca is offering a simple menu of Malaysian street food, including a burger, as Goat owners Fergus Carey and Jim McNamara rev up their bar for drinks to go.