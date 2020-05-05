Chef Eli Kulp, finding his way back from personal tragedy with the CHEF Radio Podcast, launches his first CHEF Radio Podcast web summit at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
In the three-part livestream series, called Seizing This Moment, Kulp and guests will discuss the importance of social impact and community leadership in restaurants as the industry starts to rebuild after COVID-19. The idea is for the business to emerge from this so-called “great pause” with greater purpose.
Guests for the hour-long session are Mike Solomonov of Zahav; Tess Hart of Triple Bottom Brewery; Erik Oberholtzer of Tender Greens, Google Food Lab & the Global Seed Vault; and Ryan Smith of Staplehouse in Atlanta. Among the topics: food justice and food security and sovereignty. Parts 2 and 3 will be presented on successive Tuesdays.
CHEF, which stands for Cooking, Hospitality, Environment, and Food is a project that’s helped Kulp — a partner in High Street Hospitality Group — feel impactful and “enjoy life again,” he told Inquirer critic Craig LaBan.
It’s free, but registration is required.