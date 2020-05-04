That there would be a 2020 awards announcement despite the upheaval in the world was never in doubt. “It was clear that those whose work in 2019 led them to be selected as a semifinalist — and perhaps ultimately a nominee or a winner — deserved the recognition they earned,” Mitchell Davis, the foundation’s chief strategy officer, wrote on the James Beard website. “Those we consulted felt the awards could also offer a glimmer of hope to an industry looking for light in a very dark time.”