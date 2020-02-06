Neighborhood night owls still lament the forced closing of Little Pete’s, at 17th and Chancellor Streets, in 2017. It will be interesting to see the overall impact of the site’s replacement, a 203-room Hyatt Centric Hotel, due to open June 30. Additionally, W and Element Hotels, with a total of 750 guest rooms on the 1400 block of Chestnut, are on the way this spring.