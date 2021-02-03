Matt and Laura Adams — he was a consultant and she a nurse — started roasting their own beans on a Weber grill in their backyard as a hobby, which they converted into their first Backyard Beans location in Lansdale in 2017. They signed a lease in downtown Ambler in fall 2019. Matt Adams said the pandemic made them mindful about design, as they created the interior for takeout service until they would feel comfortable about indoor seating. Lansdale, where the roaster is set up, has the advantage of a drive-thru.