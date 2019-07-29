A number of restaurants that offer a complimentary shot of soup to welcome guest have simply set their kettles to “frosty” to counter the swelter. At Vernick Food & Drink (2031 Walnut St.), a demitasse of pureed summer squash blended with tomatillo gazpacho was like a depth charge that cooled my whole body after a stressful rush to make our reservation. Bright acidity from the tomatillo, as well as a tiny side of warm corn bread flecked with caraway, were key to unlocking its flavors. The soup shot changes daily, if not weekly, depending on what’s in season, and should be heading in a corn or melon direction soon. A four-bell shooter is also the norm over at Vedge (1221 Locust St.), where Rich Landau and his vegan crew have been making golden beet borscht and a sunchoke variation on vichyssoise (essentially chilled potato-leek soup). The earthy ‘choke is so vivid, even with a chill, that it lingers on a wave of cumin and the crunch of sunflower seeds.