To mark Juneteenth, a group of local chefs, now calling themselves Cooking for the Culture, are reprising their Everybody Eats giveaway of food and household goods today at the Universal Daroff Charter School, at 57 and Vine Streets in West Philadelphia.

The action will shift in the late afternoon to the Hank Gathers Rec Center at 25th and Diamond Streets in North Philadelphia, where Stephanie Willis, Elijah Milligan, Aziza Young, Gregory Headen, Malik Ali, and other volunteers will host a fish fry, served outside with on emphasis social-distancing.

❤️🖤💚don’t mind us, just coming thru to shake the table ❤️🖤💚 . . . it’s NOT over - we are actually just getting started and WE WILL NOT, WE CANNOT STOP until we are felt whole heartedly. we are popping up at two locations Friday, June 19. we will be in West Philly again with lunch & essentials and then taking it to the heart of North Philly for a real live [& safe] #juneteeth celebration. HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has helped us make this happen, we are excited to help our communities during these unprecedented times. PLEASE comment, like & share to help us get the word out, all pertinent info is on the next few swipes. . . . #everybodyeats #everybodyeatsphilly #everybodyeatswest #everybodyeatsnorth #fortheculture #giveback #popup #cooksfortheculture #juneteenth #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #breonnataylor #rayshardbrooks

On Saturday, chefs Omar Tate, Kurt Evans, and Rob Toland will sell a Juneteenth-theme menu out of the kitchen at Res Ipsa Cafe in Center City.

The $50 meal has a choice of entree: sticky barbecue chicken and smoked lamb. It can be ordered via Venmo.