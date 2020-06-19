To mark Juneteenth, a group of local chefs, now calling themselves Cooking for the Culture, are reprising their Everybody Eats giveaway of food and household goods today at the Universal Daroff Charter School, at 57 and Vine Streets in West Philadelphia.
The action will shift in the late afternoon to the Hank Gathers Rec Center at 25th and Diamond Streets in North Philadelphia, where Stephanie Willis, Elijah Milligan, Aziza Young, Gregory Headen, Malik Ali, and other volunteers will host a fish fry, served outside with on emphasis social-distancing.
On Saturday, chefs Omar Tate, Kurt Evans, and Rob Toland will sell a Juneteenth-theme menu out of the kitchen at Res Ipsa Cafe in Center City.
The $50 meal has a choice of entree: sticky barbecue chicken and smoked lamb. It can be ordered via Venmo.