❤️🖤💚don’t mind us, just coming thru to shake the table ❤️🖤💚 . . . it’s NOT over - we are actually just getting started and WE WILL NOT, WE CANNOT STOP until we are felt whole heartedly. we are popping up at two locations Friday, June 19. we will be in West Philly again with lunch & essentials and then taking it to the heart of North Philly for a real live [& safe] #juneteeth celebration. HUGE THANK YOU to everyone that has helped us make this happen, we are excited to help our communities during these unprecedented times. PLEASE comment, like & share to help us get the word out, all pertinent info is on the next few swipes. . . . #everybodyeats #everybodyeatsphilly #everybodyeatswest #everybodyeatsnorth #fortheculture #giveback #popup #cooksfortheculture #juneteenth #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #breonnataylor #rayshardbrooks