For the Germantown-born Tate, 34, a veteran of Russet and Fork who spent the past eight years in New York cooking in restaurants and launching his celebrated Honeysuckle project, those ideas have been expressed on the plate and on the page. His immersive pop-ups exploring the nuance and expanse of American blackness through poetry, food, and music were largely held in a Wall Street penthouse, “high above the site of one of America’s more prominent slave auction blocks,” he wrote in a recent essay in Esquire. He earned praise from the New York Times and was booked six months out for events.