It’s hard to imagine a more social environment than a game cafe, where you rent and play games with friends and enjoy snacks. When the city shut down restaurants on March 16, Garcia and Wong realized that while they could send food out for delivery, they could not do the same with rental games or with alcohol. The popular delivery services handle only food, and it would be impractical to lend games that would have to be sanitized. Queen & Rook did not have permits for alcohol delivery.