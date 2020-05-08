Dolores Bologa, 60, of Fairmount Philadelphia, is out gathering groceries at Iovine Brothers Produce Market in Reading Terminal Market on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Bologa goes there to get her produce and only goes out once a week. “They changed it around a little bit since the last time I was here,” Bologa said. “It is more sectioned off to keep your distance which I think It’s better. Any type of precautions we can take during this pandemic is great.” The market has paused online ordering and delivery though Monday in order to improve the system. As an essential business, it remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.