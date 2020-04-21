It’s a pandemic and you need groceries. Your first option: stand in a line outside your local supermarket, sometimes wrapping around the block, and prepare for the nerve-wracking game of dodging other shoppers that follows. Option two: join the booming delivery trend, and order your groceries online.
Supermarkets make it challenging to socially distance, so if you’re able to choose the latter option, health experts consider it smart. The problem? Good luck nabbing a delivery window. Delivery demand is now higher than ever, and many mainstream outlets like Amazon Fresh and Instacart are having trouble keeping up.
Fortunately, plenty of options have popped up across the past month that allow you to source your groceries elsewhere — and support local businesses. Some are even guaranteeing next-day delivery.
We’ve got sources for produce, dairy, meat/seafood/protein alternatives, pantry items and coffee, all below. Here’s how and where to place your order.
- Baldor Grocery: delivery available within 15-mile radius of Philadelphia (check zip code list here); $250 order minimum, free delivery Monday through Saturday; orders placed before 10 p.m. are eligible for next-day delivery. To order, visit baldorfood.com/baldorhomedelivery.
- Bodhi to Go: delivery limited to Center City, University City, South Philly, and some surrounding areas; enter your address during online checkout to see if you’re eligible; orders due by noon on Monday each week for rotating farm share or CSA box. Order: bodhi2go.com.
- Di Bruno Bros.: delivery available from Packer Ave. to Girard Ave. and from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River; $10 delivery free; delivery guaranteed within 24 hours of your order. Order: dibruno.com/curbside-pickup.
- FarmArt: delivery available to parts of Philadelphia and suburban region (click here to view map); $85 minimum; Next-day delivery available Monday through Friday. Order: farmartproduce.com.
- Giordano Garden Groceries: delivery available to some zip codes within the Philadelphia and southern New Jersey area; delivery fees vary per zip code (click here to view); $35 box of mixed produce and dairy (usually includes milk, eggs, and butter) Order: giordanogardengroceries.com.
- Italian Market: select businesses in the Italian Market remain open (check list here); call each business to place orders, and then call the Italian Market delivery center (215-278-2903) to schedule a joint delivery For more details, instagram.com/p/B_IDS3cD887.
- Philly Foodworks: must create a free membership account; $5 delivery fee for Philadelphia, immediate suburbs, and South Jersey (free for orders over $75); $5 delivery fee for greater suburbs (free on orders of $125); See full delivery map here; shop a la carte or sign up for aweekly, biweekly, or monthly produce box. Order: phillyfoodworks.com.
- Reading Terminal Market: an array of Reading Terminal Market businesses remain open; delivery is offered through Mercato; a full list of zip codes covered can be found at the bottom of this page. Order: mercato.com/shop/reading-terminal-market.
- The Fruit Guys: 25% off orders through April; shipping options and costs are displayed after entering your shipping zip code at checkout. Order: fruitguys.com/home-delivery.
- United By Blue: United By Blue’s flagship store is offering grocery delivery through Grubhub; a full menu can be found here. Order: unitedbyblue.com/pages/flagship.
- Weavers Way: delivery for members only, designed for those who are sick or in a high-risk category; must live within 5 miles of the selected store; $7 delivery fee; more details here. Order: weaversway.coop.
- Birchwood Farms: delivery available to Greater Philadelphia and southern New Jersey area, $50 order minimum and $9 delivery fee. Order: birchwoodfarms.grazecart.com.
- Bodhi to Go (delivery locations limited): delivery limited to Center City, University City, South Philly, and select surrounding areas; enter your address during online checkout to see if your eligible; orders due by noon on Monday each week for rotating dairy box. Order: bodhi2go.com.
- Julius Silvert: delivery available to some zip codes across PA, DE, and NJ; $70 minimum to deliver in Philadelphia, $125 minimum to deliver to surrounding areas. Order: wearegourmetfoods.com.
- Larry Inver Wholesale Foods (delivery locations limited): $90 min for delivery and $8 delivery fee; menu posted to Facebook. Order: facebook.com/Inverfoods and find the lasted Google Form ordering link
- Ashley Foods: $149 order minimum; offering a variety of al la carte and protein package options; menu posted to Facebook. Order: 215-426-4103.
- Bodhi to Go: delivery limited to Center City, University City, South Philly, and some surrounding areas; enter your address during online checkout to see if your eligible; orders due by noon on Monday each week for rotating meat box. Order: bodhi2go.com.
- Exceptional Foods: delivery of a variety of protein packages available through FedEx; shipping varies per weight. Order: exfoods.com/shop.
- Primal Supply: $50 minimum for delivery, plus a $15 delivery fee; Delivery radius details here. Order: primalsupplymeats.com/store.
- Samuels & Sons: delivery available to some zip codes across PA, DE, NJ, and VA; free delivery for orders over $200, $10 delivery fee for orders under $200 within Philadelphia, $15 for the surrounding suburbs including South Jersey and Wilmington, and $20 for any other area from North Jersey down to Virginia; a la carte and family pack meat and seafood options available. Order: giuseppesmarket.com.
- V Marks the Shop (tofu, tempeh, and other meat alternatives): delivery available through Mercato; scroll to the bottom of this page to see zip codes serviced. Order: mercato.com/shop/v-marks-the-shop.
- V Marks the Shop: delivery available through Mercato; scroll to the bottom of this page to see zip codes serviced. Order: mercato.com/shop/v-marks-the-shop.
- Bodhi Coffee (delivery limited to several-block radius from cafe): call weekdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 267-239-2928
- Old City Coffee: oldcitycoffee.com
- Greenstreet Coffee: greenstreetcoffee.com
- La Colombe: lacolombe.com
- Ox: shop.oxcoffee.com
- Peddler Coffee: peddlercoffee.com
- ReAnimator: reanimatorcoffee.com
- Ultimo: ultimocoffee.com
- United By Blue: search United By Blue on Grubhub