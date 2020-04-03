Easter plans have been upended amid the coronavirus outbreak, as folks in the Philadelphia area try to keep their families safe. Masses and other in-person religious services are canceled. Health officials urge people not to gather with anyone outside their households, meaning egg hunts and other holiday events won’t be happening.
But if you’re craving some sense of normalcy during this unprecedented, anxiety-filled time, you can still get your hands on iconic Pennsylvania-made Easter candy, whether on your next grocery run or through online delivery.
While Peeps manufacturer Just Born temporarily stopped production at its Philly and Bethlehem plants, a spokesperson said “there will be no shortage of marshmallow chicks and bunnies for fans this Easter," and local grocers are well-stocked with shipments that went out before the pandemic began.
People who don’t want to make a trip to the store can order their Peeps at peepsandcompany.com. For arrival by Easter, customers must order by Monday and select the two-day delivery option, or by Tuesday and select overnight delivery, according to the company.
For those who prefer chocolate over marshmallow, Cadbury Creme Eggs and Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs can be delivered to your door in time for the April 12 holiday if you order by Monday at shop.hersheys.com, said a spokesperson for the Hershey Co., which licenses and sells Cadbury products in the United States.
“While this Easter may feel different due to current circumstances and the new norm of physical distancing, in reality families will still be celebrating at home and making new memories and traditions through their experiences,” the Dauphin County chocolate company said in a statement. “Hershey takes great pride and care to ensure we are bringing simple joys and a level of normalcy to the season.”
The treats can also be found in grocery stores and at other retailers that remain open as “life-sustaining” businesses during the coronavirus shutdown, Hershey said.
Zitner Candy Co., a nearly 100-year-old Philadelphia company, has a limited supply of eggs, including its famous Butter Krak variety, available for purchase at zitners.com/shop. A spokesperson said orders would be delivered before Easter if placed by Sunday. Orders put in Monday or Tuesday have a chance to make it in time, he added.
A variety of Easter candy can also be ordered online through places like Amazon, Target, and Walmart, but delivery times vary. Amazon, for example, is prioritizing the shipments of household essentials and medical supplies in response to the coronavirus, and deliveries of nonessential items may experience delays.
Don’t forget about your local candy stores. A number of smaller independent retailers are offering limited walk-in service, call-ahead orders, and delivery. Because of the coronavirus, Easter has meant lost profits for these businesses, which often ramp up production in winter to prepare for the spring holiday rush.