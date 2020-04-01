“Everybody I know who’s in the restaurant business, if you’re not at least 50% down — and that would probably be in the high end — most of us are in 75% to 90% off. There’s a lot of places that had to shut their doors to save on the cost of employees,” Safern said. “It’s tough because you’re dealing with families. I have four kids who work for me that have two kids each. … How do you tell them to go on unemployment and not be able to pay their bills?