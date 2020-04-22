The collaboration possibilities between the two businesses are appealing, says van Schaijik, both for the growing restaurant, which needed more prep space and equipment, and for the bakery-cafe, which plans to expand its bread-friendly provisions and take-out offerings once the coronavirus crisis passes. In the meanwhile, La Baguette Magique has been functioning at nearly full speed, with longtime baker Julie Stewart still working the deck ovens. West Chester’s relatively more lenient restrictions still allows customers inside, as long as they wear masks and social distancing is followed. (Advanced payment and curbside delivery is also available for those who call ahead by phone.)