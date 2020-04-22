There are new owners behind La Baguette Magique, and the crusty loaves are as beautiful as ever. The beloved West Chester bakery’s future was in doubt when its founder and talented baker, Catherine Seisson, returned to France last year to be treated for cancer. But Seisson couldn’t have found a better team to keep the hearths firing with quality in mind than Maria van Schaijik and Anthony Andiario, the duo behind the wildly popular Andiario restaurant nearby.
The collaboration possibilities between the two businesses are appealing, says van Schaijik, both for the growing restaurant, which needed more prep space and equipment, and for the bakery-cafe, which plans to expand its bread-friendly provisions and take-out offerings once the coronavirus crisis passes. In the meanwhile, La Baguette Magique has been functioning at nearly full speed, with longtime baker Julie Stewart still working the deck ovens. West Chester’s relatively more lenient restrictions still allows customers inside, as long as they wear masks and social distancing is followed. (Advanced payment and curbside delivery is also available for those who call ahead by phone.)
One especially appealing, and convenient, new initiative in response to the crisis, has been the revival of the bakery’s par-baked baguettes. A pale loaf was included in my weekly CSA farm share box of vegetables by Green Meadow Farm, with instructions for finishing. Spritz the loaf with a bit of water, then bake at 400°F for 10 minutes until it emerges golden and crusty. The par-baked loaf also freezes well if you don’t eat it within the first day. So, one could make one trip to West Chester, buy an armful of baguettes and then eat a fresh-from-the-oven loaf every night.
This charming little bakery is helping to ease quarantine, along with the news from France that Seisson’s health is improving.
“I miss my life in West Chester, the community, scaling, mixing, baking, seeing those friendly faces and smiles,” wrote Seisson in an email update. But she’s also “thankful and happy for being alive" and surrounded by family, she said, and “thankful that [la Baguette Magique] is still up and running in the best possible hands.”
— Craig LaBan
Baguettes (fresh or par-baked), $3, La Baguette Magique, 202 W. Market St., West Chester, 610-620-4729; on Facebook. Orders for par-baked baguettes should be placed a day in advance.