We’ve had something of a next-gen bagel revolution over the last decade, though, with a number of worthy, handmade takes. My absolute favorite remains Fishtown’s Philly Style Bagels (1451 E. Columbia Ave.), which has the crunch and dense chew, but also a deeply developed flavor thanks to a long dough fermentation that takes on a shade of malty sweetness from a boil in local beer. I’d put them up against any artisan bagel from New York (i.e., Black Seed), and I believe these guys, who started as a pop-up in the old Pizzeria Beddia, are prime for a second location (though nothing official yet.)