Deep-fried/BBQ wings at Henri’s Hotts Barbeque (1003 E. Black Horse Pike, Hammonton, N.J.): People come for the excellent smoked meats at Doug Henri’s South Jersey roadhouse, but he also happens to make some of the best fried chicken anywhere. It’s even better in wing form, as those meaty flappers are served with a shimmer of his dark and tangy honey-kissed sauce. Note: Henri’s is closed for the season until March 31, so, if you’re in need of smoked chicken wings now, Mike’s BBQ (1711 S. 11th St.) or Sweet Lucy’s Smoke House (7500 State Rd.) are great alternatives.