Zahav has always been a relatively fair bargain compared to other elite restaurants. The menus at other Amex yurt villages range from $125 at Brooklyn’s Lillia and the Grey in Savannah to $170 menus at both Fiola in Washington D.C. and Frasca in Boulder, Co. From a pure value basis, Zahav’s expansive menu of 22 different dishes brought to the yurt atop big etched-brass trays in five waves is an extraordinary amount of food. And from the butter-glossed iron crock of Turkish hummus with fresh laffa flat bread, to the charcoal-roasted porcinis, smoked sweet potatoes with caviar and crispy baklava cigars laced with cashews, poached quince and an oozy core of foie gras (affectionately referred to as foie-klava), the meal overseen by chef de cuisine Chelsey Conrad was as delicious as any I’ve eaten at Zahav during its tenure as a four-bell destination.