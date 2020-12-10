Abasolo Alma De La Tierra Oaxacan Corn Whisky and Nixta Liqor de Elote. I’m always fascinated by the array of agave spirits from Mexico that go beyond tequilas and mezcals. Sotol, Bocanora, and Raicilla to name a few. Now there’s el whisky, made by Abasolo from ancestral Cacahuazintle corn that is nixtamalized before it’s distilled in copper pots — a traditional technique for preparing corn for masa. I do get a distinct whiff of fresh tortillas when I approach this honeyed spirit, which has a complexity and heat beneath its initial sweetness. But I can’t take my eyes off Nixta, Abasolo’s much sweeter, and more vivid companion, which isn’t technically a whisky, but a liqueur made into sweet wort from the same corn, but also macerated after distillation with ripe fresh kernels. The effect is deeply evocative of a sweet tamale, or the smell of a tortilleria during early morning production. Aside from its distinctive flavor, Nixta’s unique corn-shaped bottle is well worth a detour on your next trip to NYC (or for an online purchase) Abasolo, 86 proof, $43.99 (shipped from Urban Wines and other New York merchants); Nixta, 60 proof, $34.99 at Urban.