Vacherin Mont d’Or (also called Vacherin du Haut-Doubs) is one the world’s greatest cheeses, a 1-pound wheel of heady, washed-rind curds wrapped in a band of spruce bark, with a heart so oozy when ripe that it’s often eaten with a spoon. La Minette, however, takes it to the next level by serving it as a “Vacherin chaud.” Executive chef Grant Lloyd adds a splash of white wine to the center of the round, then bakes it inside its balsa wood box until it emerges as the ultimate pungent fondue. It comes alongside all the fixings: platters of steamed fingerling potatoes, roasted mushrooms, fresh-baked baguettes, and a pile of smoky Morteau-style sausage Woolsey has made for the meal by Rieker’s in Fox Chase.