Last year’s publication of Baldino’s cookbook with Adam Erace, Dinner At the Club (Running Press, 2019), revealed much of the details that go into building the layers of flavor that give it impact, from the touch of anchovy and tomato paste at its base (”it gives tang and richness,” says Baldino, who prefers the Fontanella brand), to a flicker of chile de arbol heat, splashes of wine and brandy, clam juice, and the laborious process of pressing all stewed remains though a conical sieve. And then there’s the garnish of lump crab, which Baldino boosts with a brief marinade in olive oil with garlic, parsley, and dried oregano before scattering over top.