“It’s easier for me because this is basically the way we’ve been cooking for six years,” concedes Palmer Marinelli, the executive chef at Peachtree Catering who’s posted multiple instructional videos with recipes on his Instagram stories cooking through boxes from Green Meadow and other CSAs. In one, he turns a $19 whole broiler chicken into three separate meals, roasting the breast, making confit of the legs for later, and steeping the back and wings into broth. “This idea that the producer comes first and tells us what’s going on, and then we take it from there — this is how every cook should act.”