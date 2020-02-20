Argiolas, whose third-generation owner Antonio Argiolas will be hosting a wine dinner at Cicala on March 3, produces a range of the island’s signature grapes. The crispy, citrusy white called vermentino is the most important to know, and at $12.99 retail for a bottle of Argiolas Costamolino, which also has piney herbal note, it’s one of the best values around to quench a platter of grilled seafood or a bowl of clams with fregola Sarda. Sardinia, which was ruled for 400 years by the kingdom of Aragón, is also known for lusty transplanted Spanish reds like cannoneau (Spanish garnacha) and Carignano (Cariñena). Argiolas’ entry-level cannoneau, Costera, is a fantastic table wine for $14, its brawny black fruit ripe with sour dark cherry and spice. Sardinia’s potential for truly great modern wines, though, is obvious in some of the higher-end Argiolas offerings, like its renowned Turriga, a highly concentrated carignano-cannoneau blend which can be special-ordered through Pennsylvania’s state stores. Cicala also sells Argiolas’ 100% carignano riserva Is Solinas by the bottle ($125), and its deeply jammy blackberry fruit shows notes of dark licorice, tangy tamarind, and an almost musky, earthy spice I’d pair with roasted lamb, duck, or ragù.