Dover, who had been president of the NAACP in Montgomery County, Ga., was brutally beaten by two white men with brass knuckles while shuttling Black voters to the polls during the Democratic primary in 1948. Carter’s good friend, farmer Isaiah Nixon, was shot dead. And despite warnings not to talk, Carter would not remain silent. He drove to Atlanta to tell his story to the FBI, which opened an extensive case file and investigation that ultimately went cold without convictions. For the safety of his family, they needed to leave.